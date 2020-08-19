Mariah Carey Announces New Album of Deep Cuts, The Rarities

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Female musicians haven’t taken their heels off of our throats all of quarantine. Now, Mariah Carey is here to dig in a little more. The legend is celebrating 30 years of being Thee Mariah Carey with a new album of deep cuts, The Rarities, out October 2. “This one is for you, my fans,” she said in the announcement. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you.” Girl, thank you. The 15-track album features “Save the Day,” a previously unreleased collaboration with Ms. Lauryn Hill. A bonus set adds an additional 17 songs recorded live at the Tokyo Dome in the ’90s, including “Emotions,” “Fantasy,” and “Forever.” Carey teased rare music back in June, but ultimately postponed to spread awareness to the “fight for equality and justice.” She’s more than made up for the delay by spoiling the lambily with #MC30 anniversary celebrations. As part of #MC30, she’s been releasing rare footage, remixes, and more, starting with an LP of her first live performance in 1990. And on September 29, her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, comes out, just days before Rarities. The blessings keep on raining down!

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020