Mariah Carey to Save Christmas With a ‘Magical’ Holiday Special

Release Mariah Carey tree toppers as merch! Photo: Dennis Leupold

Mariah Carey, Santa’s little belter, is saving this coronavirus Christmas with her very own spectacular, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. The Apple TV+ production will be directed by BAFTA winner Hamish Hamilton and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola, according to the streamer. Coinciding with the 26th anniversary of her iconic carol “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the event will feature the legend herself and a menagerie of celebrity guests combining song and dance “in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world,” per a press release. Well, thanks, girl, because we’re gonna need it. Last year, we cherished the season by streaming “All I Want for Christmas Is You” enough to make it go No. 1 on the Hot 100 after 25 years. This year, she’s giving back.

Carey has already spoiled her little lambs with weekly releases celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut self-titled album this summer. We got gifts — like rare live performances and a previously unreleased collaboration with Lauryn Hill — on top of her October 2 EP, The Rarities, and a memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, out September 29. ’Tis the season to celebrate Mimi, and by that, we mean 365 days of the year. Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ this holiday season.