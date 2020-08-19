Start the Day on a Literal High Note With Mariah Carey’s GMA Performance

Photo: Good Morning America/Twitter

Did you hear that, just now? That’s the sound of Mariah Carey hitting one of her iconic, ought-to-be-trademarked whistle notes, during a Good Morning America performance, and we bet that sound traveled from New York to Los Angeles. Carey appeared on GMA to discuss her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and unveil her new album, The Rarities. That would be more than reason enough for some Mariah on your morning TV, but the diva is also celebrating 30 years of her music career — forget what you heard about her not acknowledging time. And this August marks the 30th anniversary of “Vision of Love” hitting No. 1 and becoming her first hit, so of course she performed it virtually for GMA. It’s just as smooth 30 years on, with Carey hitting the original whistle note for the first time since 2015, as fan account @mimiaccess noted. She also treated us to a rare performance of her 1997 Butterfly track “Close My Eyes.” Talk about starting the day on a high note.