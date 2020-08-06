Mariah Carey Put Her Son, Moroccan, in TikTok Timeout

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mariah Carey is still asking: “Why you so obsessed with me?” Or that seemed to be the question on her mind, anyway, when her 9-year-old son, Moroccan Cannon, asked her to say hi to a “fan” on his TikTok. “Tell her I’m on a business call,” said Carey — who, by Vulture’s judgment, did not sound like she was on a business call. Moroccan had the better assessment afterward: “Well, my mom is not ready to look, um, be shot at, on TikTok, but yeah. And plus, she’s on a business call,” he said, blowing a raspberry. If she in fact had been on a call, we would guess it’s some pretty important business, like prepping her memoir or planning some celebration of 30 years of Mariah Carey. She’s already the queen of internet videos anyway.

“tell her i’m on a business call” omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/ocxRmUg9rb — meg@n 💤 (@blondedweisz) August 6, 2020

Bugging his mom might’ve been what landed Moroccan in TikTok timeout, with his account currently on private. Before he posted the video of his mom, as he was answering fan questions, one follower said to stop asking Moroccan questions before his mom took away his account. Yet he wasn’t worried: “First of all, I don’t know who you are, you don’t need to worry about me. And second of all, my mom wouldn’t do that,” Moroccan said, adding, “I like actually answering comments and replying to them.” Here’s hoping that timeout isn’t too long.

“First of all, I don’t know who you are... you don’t need to worry about me.” - a proverb, Roc (Mini Mimi) pic.twitter.com/9Q4XFpzHGt — BlueIvy’sPearls (@KirkWrites79) August 6, 2020