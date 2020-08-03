Marisa Tomei to Narrate Audiobook for Elena Ferrante’s New Novel

Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

You’ll be able to cry along with Marisa Tomei listening to the audiobook of Elena Ferrante’s upcoming novel, The Lying Life of Adults. The Academy Award winner makes her audiobook debut with the Italian novelist behind the powerful Neapolitan novels. “As a devoted fan of Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend and Neapolitan novels, I was honored and thrilled to be asked to narrate the audiobook for The Lying Life of Adults,” Tomei said in a statement. “The recording was very emotional at times — both the director and I cried as we relived the trying, heartbreaking, and exuberant moments from our own girlhood, feelings so specifically captured in Ferrante’s otherworldly writing.”

The Lying Life of Adults follows Giovanna from childhood through adulthood, “searching for her reflection,” in a divided Naples. “Ferrante illuminates the intricacies and subtle moments of growing up that suddenly make you who you are before you know it,” Tomei continued. “Being in Giovanna’s skin, inhabiting such raw adolescent feelings as she faces her own autonomy and agency, sexism, and classism, was a savage, raw confrontation of life in its fullness.” Whew … when was the last time you dedicated a weekend to sobbing? The Lying Life of Adults, already picked up to be a Netflix series, “hits” “stands” on September 1, 2020. Read an excerpt here.