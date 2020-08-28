It is what it is, and what it is is pure Marty, baby. Too much man for you? Well if you can’t handle the heat, step away from the sauce. Acclaimed 77-year-old director Martin Scorsese posted some thirst pics to Instagram on August 28 in which he looked like an absolute cicchetti, which is to say, a tiny Italian snack. Lounging on a boat in Northeast Harbor, Maine, Marty wears a Mammia Mia 2 blue shirt unbuttoned to reveal just enough hair, with an old school hat that says “I could’ve played a Bond villain with a lair in Ibiza if I wanted to.” The second pic is one of him and his granddaughter Francesca, and the third is a TBT of the two of them when Francesca was small, just to show off his own glow-up. Ol’ Marty’s like the love interest in a teen movie who seems like they’re nerdy until they take off their glasses. Get yours, Marty.
Martin Scorsese Posts Thirst Pics on Main(e)
Marty was lookin’ like a whole damn snacciolo in his dapper hat and tastefully-unbuttoned shirt in Maine. Photo: martinscorsese_/Instagram