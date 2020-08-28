Martin Scorsese Posts Thirst Pics on Main(e)

Marty was lookin’ like a whole damn snacciolo in his dapper hat and tastefully-unbuttoned shirt in Maine. Photo: martinscorsese_/Instagram

It is what it is, and what it is is pure Marty, baby. Too much man for you? Well if you can’t handle the heat, step away from the sauce. Acclaimed 77-year-old director Martin Scorsese posted some thirst pics to Instagram on August 28 in which he looked like an absolute cicchetti, which is to say, a tiny Italian snack. Lounging on a boat in Northeast Harbor, Maine, Marty wears a Mammia Mia 2 blue shirt unbuttoned to reveal just enough hair, with an old school hat that says “I could’ve played a Bond villain with a lair in Ibiza if I wanted to.” The second pic is one of him and his granddaughter Francesca, and the third is a TBT of the two of them when Francesca was small, just to show off his own glow-up. Ol’ Marty’s like the love interest in a teen movie who seems like they’re nerdy until they take off their glasses. Get yours, Marty.