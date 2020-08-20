Megan Thee Stallion Publicly Confirms That Tory Lanez Shot Her

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

One day after posting a photo of her gun shot wounded on Instagram, Meg Thee Stallion returned to the social media platform to publicly and definitively state for the first time that it was rapper Tory Lanez who shot her in the foot. In the video, Megan claims that Lanez’s publicist was purposefully spreading misinformation about the incident that occurred involving the two that sent Megan to the hospital with gunshot wounds in mid-July. “Yes, this n**** Tory shot me,” Meg said on her official Instagram Live account, on Thursday, August 20. In a direct address to Lanez, Meg says “You got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying.” Before going live, Meg posted a cryptic message on Twitter, tweeting “Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you.” It looks like Lanez lied one more time.

Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 21, 2020

The shooting, which occurred on Sunday, July 12 after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house, resulted in Lanez getting arrested for a concealed weapon charge and Megan in the hospital. No charges were filed against Lanez for shooting as the LAPD had trouble getting witnesses to the shooting to corporate with their investigation, with initial reports of the incident saying that Megan had not been shot but rather cut her foot on “broken glass.” Megan, who’s been the butt of tasteless jokes and online trolls since the incident occurred, addresses this in her Instagram live saying that she lied to the police because of her anxiety regarding the police, calling the LAPD “aggressive.” “I didn’t get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they’re saying that,” Megan says. “When the police came because the neighbors called the police… the police come - I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police… I didn’t want to die. i didn’t want the police to shoot me cause there’s a n**** with a gun in the car with me.” She says that she should have told the police what happened to her from the very beginning.

Megan Thee Stallion confirms that Tory Lanez shot her while she was trying to walk away after an argument. He’s done. pic.twitter.com/sqpTAY2pmQ — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 21, 2020

In the Instagram live, Megan also details exactly what went down between her and Tory Lanez, saying that there were 4 people in Lanez’s car: herself, Lanez, her friend, and Lanez’s security guard. According to Megan, she was in the front seat while Lanez was in the back seat and the four were having an argument. Megan exited the vehicle and was walking away from the car when Lanez shot her through the back window of the car. She also shuts down false rumors that she hit Tory Lanez (she did not) and that the shooting had anything to do with Lanez’s interest in Kylie Jenner (it did not). As for Lanez, he has yet to publicly comment on any part of the situation. Megan, however, seems to know why, and says it to him directly in the video: “You shot me.”