Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors With Gunshot-Wound Photo

Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion went out of her way to prove some goofs on Twitter wrong today. The “WAP” rapper posted a photo of her stitched-up foot on Instagram with a caption addressing those who said she was lying. “Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up … I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK,” she wrote. “Why would I lie abt getting shot?” From the moment she came forward with the news that she was shot on July 12 in Los Angeles, the 25-year-old has been met with skepticism, jokes, and just downright indecency online. After images of her and her feet at the club on August 17 spread on Twitter, she was met with criticism about going out so soon after the shooting and during a pandemic. Trolls took it too far and tried to claim that she lied about the whole thing.

“Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad?” she continued in her post. “Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1 … I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well!” Not to be all, “If a male rapper did it,” but this conversation would likely have a different tone if a man walked away from a shooting and immediately went No. 1. Well, here ya go, weirdos. “Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol,” she finished. “But ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”