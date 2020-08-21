Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

At the end of what must be a traumatic week, having publicly alleged that rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot last month, as had been rumored, Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to ride the wave created by “WAP,” her summer hit with Cardi B, and the music video that had nay sayers questioning the very tenets of science. LiveNation announced on Friday that Megan will be performing a live virtual concert on Saturday, August 29 at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST, which fans can watch live by buying a $15 ticket.

Given the still-uncertain future of live music going into the fall, the Houston-born rapper joins what seems to be a growing wave of artists turning to concert streaming to reach their fans; BTS, The Weeknd, and Lil Uzi Vert are just a few of the big names who have also delved into live virtual events during the coronavirus quarantine.

On Thursday, Megan posted an Instagram video calling out Lanez for alleging lying about her reported assault following a July 12 pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house. The rapper says she initially told LAPD her gunshot wound was the result of broken glass out of fear. “I didn’t get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they’re saying that,” she explains. “When the police came because the neighbors called the police … the police come — I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police … I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want the police to shoot me cause there’s a n- - - - with a gun in the car with me.”