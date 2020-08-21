Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero Doesn’t Love the Look of Canada’s B99 Remake

Photo: NBC

Like you, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero was excited to get a glimpse at the trailer for Quebec’s own French-Canadian version of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Escouade 99, though she was less than thrilled to see her character, Sergeant Amy Santiago, and that of her B99 costar Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz, now translated into two white characters, Fanny, portrayed by actress Mylène Mackay, and Rosalie, played by Bianca Gervais. “This is like peeking through another dimension,” Fumero tweeted on Thursday. “Gotta day though after watching this… I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec. Just sayin.”

On Friday, the actress continued her train of thought on the remake’s whitewashing of their characters. “I’ve been thinking about this a lot, and it basically comes down to this…,” Fumero tweeted. “While I understand the Latina population is v small in Quebec (& how many of them are funny actors?) the Amy and Rosa roles could’ve gone to ANY BIPOC so it’s disappointment to see that missed opportunity.”

Wrote Fumero, “Furthermore, I love actors so I do not mean to shame these actresses, it’s not their fault… it’s up to the decision makers. Also, you guyssssss Amy is not sexy ON PURPOSE. So that bums me out. Lastly, if the show is successful I hope the creators take that opportunity to hire more BIPOC in supporting and guest roles.” As for Beatriz’s opinion of the casting…

🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) August 20, 2020