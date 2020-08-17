Michelle Buteau’s Netflix Special Gets a Premiere Date

Michelle Buteau. Photo: Marcus Price/NETFLIX

Comedian Michelle Buteau has been showing up everywhere lately — The Circle, Always Be My Maybe, Russian Doll, and First Wives Club, to name a few — and now it’s time to add her own Netflix stand-up special to the list. The streaming network announced today that Buteau’s new comedy special, titled Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, will premiere on Tuesday, September 29.

Taped at the tail end of when the world was still pre-pandemic chaos at New York City’s Sony Hall in early March, the special is described in Netflix’s press release as “a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.” Page Hurwitz (Tiffany Haddish’s Black Mitzvah, Fortune Feimster’s Sweet & Salty) will direct the special and executive-produce alongside Wanda Sykes, whose own debut Netflix stand-up special, Not Normal, premiered last year.