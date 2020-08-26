Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have walked out of Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, ESPN reports. Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Sunday night, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down; according to witnesses, he was unarmed, and had been attempting to de-escalate a fight. The shooting has sparked large protests in the city, which is located 45 minutes south of Milwaukee, and on Tuesday night, two people were shot and killed by what appears to have been an armed counterprotester. (An Illinois teenager has been arrested for the killings.)

The Bucks currently lead the series 3-1. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the NBA’s operations manual stipulates that teams that fail to appear forfeit the game and must pay a fine of up to $5 million. However, enforcement appears to be up to the NBA’s discretion. The NBA has officially postponed all three games scheduled for August 26, after the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers, and Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly planned to strike their games as well. Elsewhere in the NBA bubble, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have also discussed the possibility of boycotting their second-round series.