Make Time for Neil Young’s Bob Dylan Cover

Legends supporting legends. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

As a prescient ode to 2020, Neil Young covered his pal Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin’,’” making the tune only available to listen for free on his website. (Embeddable tracks, like the ones Donald Trump uses on the campaign trail, are apparently strongly disliked by Young.) Recorded in June as part of his at-home “Porch” sessions, Young does triple duty with the vocals, guitar, and harmonica work, as if for one second you thought that the man would outsource. Funny enough, Young once referred to himself as a “B student” of Dylan, wishing that he could be more like his musical contemporary. “I’ll never be Bob Dylan,” he explained to Time magazine in 2005. “He’s the master. If I’d like to be anyone, it’s him.” Dylan would go on to repay the compliment, telling Rolling Stone in 2007 that Young is “sincere” and a “God-given talent … there’s nobody in his category.” Bromance aside, this writer will not prophesize with my pen, and instead just encourage you to go over to Young’s website and listen.