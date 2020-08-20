Wait, What’s Going on With Netflix and Cuties?

A viral tweet claiming the film sexualizes a young Black girl has led to thousands of people calling for Netflix to dump the film. Photo: Netflix

Cuties is slated to arrive on Netflix in the United States in September. The French-language film from writer and director Maïmouna Doucouré tells the story of Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant. The film received relatively positive reviews at Sundance earlier this year — remember when we could go to movie theaters, much less whole film festivals? — and took home the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award. Except now, uh, actually, here’s a tweet from my colleague, Vulture film critic Alison Willmore, that does a pretty good job of summing up what the hell happened to Cuties this week:

So... Netflix bought Maïmouna Doucouré's MIGNONNES, gave it a misleading poster and summary, and now people are review-bombing it sight unseen on IMDb and Google and petitioning for it to be removed? — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) August 20, 2020

To back up, earlier this week, Netflix started promoting the film. It used a picture of a young Senegalese Muslim character, Amy, along with the titular Cuties — the dance crew of cool girls from her middle school in Paris — in spandex dance costumes (short shorts and metallic crop tops). The now-deleted description says Amy “becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew” and that, in an attempt to join them, she “starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.” “Netflix WTF IS THIS,” reads a viral tweet from a thread calling out the platform for sexualizing minors. “The fact that this is a black girl lead makes this even worse,” reads another tweet in the thread. The Twitter user also posted a petition to have Cuties “removed” from Netflix. (Removed is perhaps the wrong word for an as-yet unreleased film, but we have larger problems to address here.)

Over 47,000 people have signed the petition. “This movie/show is disgusting as it sexualizes an ELEVEN year old for the viewing pleasure of pedophiles and also negatively influences our children,” reads the description. “There is no need for this kind of content in that age group, especially when sex trafficking and pedophilia are so rampant! There is no excuse, this is dangerous content!” A different petition titled “I Want Netflix to remove the new movie Cuties as it promotes child pornography” has garnered 65,000 signatures.

As the film has not yet been widely released in the United States, it seems safe to say the scores of people signing these petitions have not actually seen the film. Or even watched the trailer. If they had, they would have seen a very different film than the one the petitions describe: a story about family, womanhood, growing up, and the clash between Amy’s Senegalese heritage and the freedom craved by anybody who was ever an 11-year-old girl. Writer and director Daniellé Dash pointed all this out in her own viral thread in response to the Cuties uproar.

okay, so what the fuck you’re not going to do is petition to get a coming of age film about a little black girl by a black woman director, maimouna doucoure, removed from netflix.



this description does not accurately portray what the film is about but here’s the trailer https://t.co/KuGHaMsm2J pic.twitter.com/unpF807xyu — Daniellé beebab DASH (@DanielleDASH) August 20, 2020

here is director, maïmouna doucouré, discussing what the film is actually about. watch more here: https://t.co/nqU7veQsPQ pic.twitter.com/xZeSAMn8d4 — Daniellé beebab DASH (@DanielleDASH) August 20, 2020

The costumes from the Netflix promo are still briefly in the trailer, but, in context, you can see them for exactly what they are: costumes for a dance competition. (Frankly, to insinuate otherwise is an insult to Doucouré’s work, not to mention the many children who are regularly abused by the pornography industry.) The trailer also shows a scene of the girls laughing and running down the street clutching shopping bags, wearing bras and underwear over their clothing. A still from that scene was the film’s original release poster.

its interesting to compare the french version of the cuties poster to the american version...

like the French version has more "kids having fun!" vibes, while the American version is just fucking.... gross.

I feel like the #Netflix marketing team has a lot to answer for. pic.twitter.com/c8QrX0EY75 — kitti (meow) (@yeetdere) August 20, 2020

Netflix has since updated the promo image and description and issued an apology for the first iteration. The image for the film now shows just Amy looking over her shoulder in a pink top. (It’s cropped from the still at the top of this post.) The description no longer mentions twerking and instead describes the movie as a story of an 11-year-old girl rebelling against her family after she meets a “free-spirited dance crew.”

We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

This hasn’t stopped people from negatively reviewing the movie — which, again, most people who aren’t film critics have almost certainly not seen — on platforms like IMDb. “This movie is about children twerking. I really don’t need to say anymore. It is unacceptable that they even thought this was a good idea. The active sexualization of children is all this movie is. Netflix should be ashamed of themselves,” reads one review. “A new low for the entire cinema industry, the authors, Netflix, Sundance, parents of the actresses/dancers. And whoever claims that this is artwork should be jailed,” reads another. A number of vocal conservatives, including alt-right troll Jack Posobiec, have also weighed in on Twitter.

You can stream Cuties on Netflix on September 9.