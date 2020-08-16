Tall Icon Elizabeth Debicki Will Portray The Crown’s Next Princess Diana

Photo: Getty Images/2019

Now this is one hell of a lady. Elizabeth Debicki and her fabulous windswept hair will be portraying Princess Diana on seasons five and six of The Crown, replacing the role currently held by newcomer Emma Corrin. The show’s official social-media outlets confirmed the casting on Sunday, and, unlike Tenet, Debicki actually shared some excitable words about the role. “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions, live in the hearts of so many,” she explained. “It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.” Given the show’s timeframe, it’s expected that Debicki will be playing the People’s Princess before and after her separation from Prince Charles, up until her death in 1997.

The Crown’s final two seasons have already rounded out the majority of the leading royal roles, dream-casting be damned. Imelda Staunton will be portraying Queen Elizabeth in her final years, alongside Leslie Manville as her blithe younger sister, Princess Margaret. Jonathan Pryce, perhaps the hardest working actor in Britain, will be taking the role of an older Prince Philip. Older versions of Prince Charles and Princess Anne, two terrific supporting characters in real-life and fiction, have yet to be announced. And what about the corgi budget? They better not skimp on the corgi budget.