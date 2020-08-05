Candyman’s Nia DaCosta Set to Direct Captain Marvel 2

That’s captain DaCosta to you. Photo: FilmMagic

You can call her Captain DaCosta. On Wednesday, August 5, Deadline reported that Candyman director Nia DaCosta is set to direct the highly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel, Captain Marvel 2. DaCosta will be the first Black woman to direct a Marvel movie.

DaCosta broke out onto the film scene with her critically acclaimed indie film Little Woods in 2017, which led to Jordan Peele hand picking her to direct the remake of Candyman set to bow in October of 2020She takes over the franchise from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck who directed the first film, which grossed over $1 billion dollars worldwide. The sequel will see the return of Youtuber Brie Larson who starred as the titular Captain Marvel in the first film. WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is on board to pen the script, which will move the action from the 1990s to present day. According to reports, Marvel was looking for a female director for the sequel, meeting with “several individuals” before officially landing on DaCosta, who met with Marvel President Kevin Feige over the weekend. Oh captain, my captain.