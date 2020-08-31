Surprise! Niecy Nash Gets Married and Comes Out As a Carol

Mrs. Carol Denise Betts Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lifetime

There is one COVID-era wedding ceremony we will unequivocally support, and it is the beautiful wedding of Niecy Nash to musician Jessica Betts. What better way to publicly come out as queer, or even as being in a relationship, than by having a beautiful wedding, looking phenomenal in a gown and in love with your wife, and posting a glamorous picture from the occasion? On Monday, August 31, the Claws actress posted to Twitter, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” tagging her wife @jessicabettsmusic, using the hashtag #LoveWins, and adding wedding-ring and rainbow emoji. Betts posted the same photo to her Instagram with the caption, “I got a whole Wife.” Nash was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007 and married Jay Tucker in 2011. She and Tucker divorced in December 2019. It is clear, though, that there’s an even bigger coming-out story here: Niecy Nash’s first name is Carol!