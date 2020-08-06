Grammy-Winning Music Producer Detail Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Photo: Getty Images for BMI

On Wednesday, August 5, music producer Detail was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after 15 sexual assault charges and five separate felony assault charges were filed against him within the past five days. The alleged incidents occurred between 2010 and 2018, with detectives submitting the case for review in Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review in January of this year. “Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” said the sheriff’s department in a statement.

Detail, born Noel Fisher, is best known for his Grammy-award winning work producing Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” and has also worked with Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Drake in the past. Fisher has a long history of being accused of sexual misconduct, assault, and abuse by female artists. In 2019, two female artists, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, accused Fisher of rape and abuse, successfully filing a restraining order against the music producer. This led artists such as Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rhexa, and Tinashe to come forward, sharing similar experiences of abuse and mistreatment with Fisher. “One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me,” wrote Reyez after news broke of Fisher’s alleged rape. “I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.” Bebe Rhexa tweeted, “He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch.” Tinashe commented on Rhexa’s post writing “The only session I’ve been in to this day where I left due to being soooo uncomfortable. Glad he’s being exposed for the f—ing creep he is.” Fisher’s bail is currently set at $6.3 million dollars.