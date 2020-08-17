Photo: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

It’s that time again. Since it’s probably the first song you’ll check for: no, sadly “WAP” did not make former President Obama’s newly-released 2020 summer playlist, though you know he at least considered it. It makes sense Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song of the summer didn’t make the cut, though, since the list is at least partially a tie-in with this week’s Democratic National Convention, front-loading tunes from DNC performers Billie Eilish, The Chicks, Billy Porter, John Legend, Maggie Rodgers, and Leon Bridges. Even if you aren’t performing at this year’s DNC, however, there’s still a chance you might have made the cut. For example, Megan fortunately made the list courtesy of her “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

As did Frank Ocean’s “Cayendo,” Chika’s “Crown,” HAIM’s “The Steps,” Teyana Taylor’s “Made It,” and plenty of H.E.R. and PARTYNEXTDOOR. So, in a now bi-annual tradition that feels like high school students running to see who got the leads in the musical, but for adults, rush over and see if your favorite artist and/or song made the cut below. If not, well, there’s always Obama’s end-of-year favorites list.

“Texas Sun,” Leon Bridges & Khruangbin

“Forever Begins,” Common

“Don’t Walk Away,” John Legend featuring Koffee

“Gaslighter,” The Chicks

“My Future,” Billie Eilish

“Love You for a Long Time,” Maggie Rogers

“For What It’s Worth,” Billy Porter

“Feeling Good,” Jennifer Hudson

“Savage Remix,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Made It,” Teyana Taylor

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Don’t Rush,” Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One

“Know Your Worth Remix,” Khalid & Disclosure featuring Davido & Tems

“Twist & Turn,” Popcaan featuring Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR

“Smile,” Wizkid featuring H.E.R.

“Could You Be Loved,” Bob Marley & the Wailers

“Be Honest,” Jorja Smith featuring Burna Boy

“Gemini,” Princess Nokia

“The Climb Back,” J. Cole

“Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park),” Nas

“Blue World,” Mac Miller

“Know You Bare,” Andrea Valle

“Tú,” Maye

“12.38,” Childish Gambino featuring 21 Savage, Ink and Kadhja Bonet

“All Day Music,” War

“These Arms of Mine,” Otis Redding

“I’ll Be Seeing You,” Billie Holiday

“Liberation,” Outkast

“Rank & File,” Moses Sumney

“Do I Do,” Stevie Wonder

“The Steps,” HAIM

“Nick of Time,” Bonnie Raitt

“All I Wanna Do,” Sheryl Crow

“Goodbye Jimmy Reed,” Bob Dylan

“Be Afraid,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“Neon Skyline,” Andy Shauf

“Solomon Sang,” Cassandra Wilson

“Cayendo,” Frank Ocean

“My Affection,” Summer Walker featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

“The Sun,” KYLE featuring Bryson Tiller & Raphael Saadiq

“PGT,” PARTYNEXTDOOR

“As I Am,” H.E.R.

“Already,” Beyoncé featuring Shatta Wale & Major Lazer

“one life, might live,” Little Simz

“Spaceships,” Tank and the Bangas

“Higher,” D’Angelo

“Let’s Get Lost,” Chet Baker

“My Baby Just Cares for Me,” Nina Simone

“Impressions,” John Coltrane

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“Back at It,” Lil Mosey featuring Lil Baby

“Un Dia (One Day),” J. Balvin featuring Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Crown,” Chika