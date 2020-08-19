Olivia Wilde Set To Direct Rumored Spider-Woman Movie For Marvel

Photo: Getty Images

After a litany of Spiderman films, it looks like Marvel is ready to shake things up with a new superhero(ine). Deadline reports that Olivia Wilde, director of last year’s under appreciated Booksmart, has been tapped to direct a forthcoming. top-secret, female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rumored to be based on the character of Spider-woman. The film will be written by Wilde with her writing partner Katie Silberman and Amy Pascal will produce. Wilde, who reportedly almost passed on the project due to her busy schedule, joins Candyman’s Nia Dacosta as the second female director recently tapped by the studio to direct a major feature film. Spider-woman has been the alter ego of many females in the Spiderman comic book universe since the 1970s including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, and Jessica Drew. There’s no word on what direction Wilde is set to be taking with the project, but fingers crossed that it may involve Zendaya swinging from sky scrapers.