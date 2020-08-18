Orville Peck and Shania Twain Put a Closed Bar to Good Use in Fallon Performance

So the Calgary Stampede may have been canceled for the first time in nearly 100 years, but legends never die, and neither do Canadian cowpokes. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, everyone’s favorite king of the rodeo, Orville Peck, joined up with legendary country diva Shania Twain to make perfect use of a closed-for-COVID bar, performing their new single, “Legends Never Die,” from his new EP, Show Pony. These two know how to stage a performance, rubbing their talent on every inch of the bar: They duet on the pool table, on the stage, on the bar top, by the jukebox. Peck peppers his singing with little asides, knowing just the right moments to speak-sing for dramatic effect. At one point, he busts outta the bathroom door with a “yee haw” for a guitar solo. Shania looks and sounds amazing, delivering smoky Western goodness. It’s big “tell me about it, stud” energy meets even bigger horny Oklahoma! energy, and there is simply no better way to explain it than that.

