Paul Mescal Is Drunk and Hot in This New Rolling Stones Music Video

Now here’s a Paul the Stones have no beef with. Normal People heartthrob Paul Mescal starred in the Rolling Stones’ new video for “Scarlet,” the band’s just-released 1974 track featuring Jimmy Page ripping on guitar. “I’m a little bit drunk,” Mescal opens. (Celebrating his Emmy nomination, we hope!) “I’m very sorry. I love you. So I’m just gonna play the song.” What ensues is three perfect minutes of Mescal dancing around an empty hotel, lip-syncing, shaking his hips, and drinking some more. Wishing you could be keeping him company? Just imagine he’s dancing with you when he picks up the camera.