Ol’ Phil. We’re calling him this now. Photo: Bob King/Redferns

Do “Two Worlds One Family” next. That viral video of twins Tim and Fred Williams* listening to Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight” for the first time has had a real, measurable impact on sales of the nearly 40-year-old adult-contemporary track. Rolling Stone reports, “On Friday and Saturday, ‘In the Air Tonight’ saw an increase in sales of over 1,100 percent compared to the previous two days. The song saw over 4,600 digital sales in those two days, compared to a few hundred the weekend prior, according to data from Alpha Data. Sales from Friday and Saturday exceed nearly the rest of the month prior combined.” Tim and Fred are moving records! Streams, meanwhile, stayed consistent, meaning ol’ Phil didn’t see anymore Spotify pennies than usual. Disney should hire these two to do more Phil Collins listening parties to tracks from the Tarzan soundtrack, specifically.

*Who are 22 years old and actually not teens, apparently.