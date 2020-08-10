Porsha Williams Hasn’t ‘Really Talked’ to the White Housewives About Activism

When Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams isn’t somehow being a master of prop comedy, she’s a vocal activist, participating in Black Lives Matter protests, sharing her experiences on social media, and putting herself on the front lines, even getting arrested at a protest in Louisville this July. A recent New York Times profile by Caity Weaver elucidates her social-justice background; her grandfather was civil-rights activist Reverend Hosea Williams. Weaver asks Porsha “if any white Housewives had been helpful” during Bravo’s Black cast members’ efforts to hold conversations about race with the network, and here is her response:

“Um, you know …” she began, before breaking into a peal of laughter. “I haven’t really talked to any of the white women!”





“Listen,” she said, and flashed a winning smile, “even though we’ve been in quarantine, I’ve been busy as hell!”