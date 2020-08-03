“To all our fans … we see you.” Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

As Ellen DeGeneres continues to be more and more embroiled in controversy regarding the allegedly toxic environment behind the scenes of her popular daytime talk show, her wife has decided to offer some public support. Following multiple reports of intimidation, racism, harassment, and sexual misconduct and assault by executive producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — allegations that have resulted in an ongoing WarnerMedia workplace investigation — DeGeneres’s wife, Portia de Rossi, posted a message of support on Instagram on August 3. De Rossi shared an “I Stand With Ellen” graphic along with the caption, “To all our fans … we see you. Thank you for your support.” The actress used several hashtags in her caption, including #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #bekindtooneanother, and #stopbotattacks:

De Rossi’s Instagram post comes just a few days after Everybody Loves Raymond alum Brad Garrett alleged on Twitter that the mistreatment at DeGeneres’s show “comes from the top” and is “common knowledge.” Lea Thompson also took to Twitter to respond to news about Garrett’s comments, simply writing, “True story. It is.”

True story. It is. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 31, 2020