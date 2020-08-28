Photo: YouTube/OfficialSaweetie

In 2020, it’s remixes all the way down. Jack Harlow, his own “What’s Poppin” remix with DaBaby and Lil Wayne having set TikTok aflame earlier this summer, joins Post Malone and DaBaby on the new, fully-loaded version of Saweetie’s chart-climbing hit single “Tap In,” released in June. The song earned the rapper her Song of Summer nomination at this year’s MTV VMAs, currently set to air this Sunday, August 30.

Jokes Harlow, ”I just crossed over the Top 40/ I can’t even say ‘what’s poppin’?’ now, ‘cause it got corny.” Corny or not, he still said it. It’s remixes inside remixes! So go ahead, listen to Saweetie and the boys on the super-sized three-feature “Tap In” remix below.