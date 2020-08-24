Bubbles Already Has Anxiety Over the CW’s Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Remake

Photo: Cartoon Network

Professor Utonium has clearly been smoking too much Chemical X. The CW has put a Powerpuff Girls live-action series into development, with the show being spearheaded by Diablo Cody and Arrowverse whiz Greg Berlanti. Deadline reports that this remake of sorts, which will once again follow the iconic, pint-sized trio of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, will be Riverdale-izing its superheroes for the modern age. “Now they’re disillusioned 20-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting,” the show’s tagline reads. “Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?” A pilot script is currently being co-written by Cody. Now make Mojo Jojo an underpaid content creator in Townsville and we’ll hit millennial TV bingo.