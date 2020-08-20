Prince Royce Put a Bachata Spin on ‘Stand By Me’ at the DNC

The 2020 Democratic National Convention tapped a wide variety of musical guests for its virtual event, from R&B superstars like Jennifer Hudson and John Legend to already outspoken musicians like the Chicks to What The Kids Are Listening To These Days, like Billie Eilish and Maggie Rogers. And last night, the ceremony spotlighted the flourishing world of Latin music with Dominican-American singer Prince Royce. The performer put a signature bachata spin on “Stand By Me,” the Ben E. King classic, singing in Spanish and English from Miami. It wasn’t the first time he’d done the cover, which he first recorded in 2010. Ten years on, it was the message we needed to hear.

