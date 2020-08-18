Quibi CEO Meg Whitman’s DNC Speech Was the Quickest Bite of All

Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

A parade of Republicans announced endorsements of Joe Biden at night one of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, including former New York representative Susan Molinari, former New Jersey governor Christine Whitman, former Ohio governor John Kasich, and, uh … Quibi CEO Meg Whitman? (No relation to Christine.) Maybe to keep with everyone else’s former titles, and totally not because Quibi is floundering, the DNC announced Whitman as the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard earlier on August 17. A Quibi spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times it was a mistake, and the DNC website eventually updated Whitman’s title to be “Quibi CEO and former CEO of Hewlett-Packard.” Wonder if Joe Biden knows what Quibi is.

"I'm a longtime Republican and a longtime CEO – and let me tell you, Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy." – @MegWhitman#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/UTvOKCKhjE — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020

Whitman formerly ran as a Republican for governor of California in 2010, but backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Her speech last night, helping introduce Kasich’s derided appearance, was a true Quick Bite. “I’m Meg Whitman. I’m a longtime Republican and a longtime CEO,” she said. “And let me tell you, Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has a plan that will strengthen our economy for working people and small business owners. For me, the choice is simple: I’m with Joe.” And that’s it. That’s the whole speech. A snack! A morsel! A bite … that was ….