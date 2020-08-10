Rachael Ray Safe After New York House Fire

Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Rachael Ray and her family are unscathed after their Lake Luzerne, New York, home caught fire the night of August 9, her rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight and People. “The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent,” her rep said in a statement. Ray personally designed and decorated the house on paper, she said in an April house-tour video, before having it built. Ray was quarantining in the home during the COVID-19 pandemic; her daytime show, The Rachael Ray Show, is currently on a summer break. The day of the house fire, she posted a menu to Instagram for her husband John Cusimano and friends on a golf day, including charcuterie “boxes” and smoked filet mignon sandwiches.