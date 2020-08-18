Rachel Weisz Is Playing Twin OB/GYNs

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

We just did a spit take, but for different reasons. Rachel Weisz will be starring in a television adaptation of Dead Ringers for Amazon Prime, making this her first significant TV role to date. This sentence may already elicit a cool few nods from David Cronenberg fans (he wrote and directed the original 1988 psychological thriller), but for the rest of you, it means this: Weisz will play identical twins (!) in a gender-swapped reimagining (!) that revolves around “successful, brilliant, and extraordinary” OB/GYNs who are “on a mission to change the way women birth.” From drugs to lovers, the Mantle twins are described as willing to share just about everything, including their “unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.” A virtual Dead Ringers writers room has been assembled, so best of luck to whoever gets to craft Weisz’s murder-by-speculum scene.