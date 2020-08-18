Randall Park and Daniel Dae Kim Are Making a Heist Movie

Kim and Park, heistin’ away. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Getty Images and Shutterstock

It’s the heist of the century: Amazon Studios has come away from a “heated bidding” war against other studios and streaming services with the rights to a heist film co-starring Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park. Deadline reports that the still-untitled film will be written by Young Il Kim, who has worked as a writer on Billions. The film will focus on a reunion of high-school friends, played by a predominantly Asian-American cast. “’I think it has nods to Ocean’s 11, The Full Monty as well as Better Luck Tomorrow,’” Kim told Deadline. Kim and Park also gave the following joint statement: “’We can’t wait to join with Young to tell this special story of friendship, pride and community. We’re also very grateful to Amazon for their exceptional enthusiasm and support.’” Watching these Always Be My Maybe co-stars bringing this ensemble together … is it too early to start daydreaming about the bonus features for a movie that doesn’t even have a name yet?