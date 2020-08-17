Reese Witherspoon Is Making Her Own Nashville Star, Y’all

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,

You better say totes, y’all. Nice southern belle Reese Witherspoon announced on social media today that she, in collaboration with Apple TV, has created a new reality competition series to find the next “extraordinary” country music star. The woman formerly known as June Carter Cash confirmed that the show, titled My Kind of Country, has been given a season order on the streaming service. “Country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember,” she wrote. “The history of songwriting and recording, the artistry of matching lyrics and chords, the true expression of what is happening to humanity right now, not to mention the dazzling stage performances that bring you to your feet! There are so many remarkably talented people whose voices are being heard right now, but there are many more who have different experiences and remarkable stories that still need to be told in the genre.” Witherspoon added that she hopes the show will discover new musicians to help “revolutionize” the genre, which has, historically, been stuck in its ways.

Witherspoon’s show is reminiscent of Nashville Star, which aired from 2003–2008 and was the first prominent competition series that focused solely on finding talent within the country music world. Kacey Musgraves, for instance, got her start on the show (and only came in seventh place?), as did Miranda Lambert (third place?) and Chris Young. And because we know you’re thinking about it: No, Carrie Underwood was on American Idol.