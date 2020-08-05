Ren & Stimpy Is Getting a Reboot With a New Creative Team

A big win for eeeeeeediots everywhere. Photo: MTV/Nickelodeon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Comedy Central announced today that it has green-lit a “reimagination” of the beloved ‘90s cartoon The Ren & Stimpy Show. “I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” said Nina L. Diaz, chief creative officer of ViacomCBS’s Entertainment & Youth Group. The statement makes no mention of who will be part of this “new” creative team, nor does it mention Ren & Stimpy creator John Kricfalusi or “John K.,” who faced allegations of misconduct with underage girls after an investigative story from BuzzFeed News in 2018, in which he admits to having had a teenage “girlfriend.” Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group adds, “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High,” the latter two of which have reboots in the works. Until there’s more info on the reboot, fans will just be waiting for it like this: