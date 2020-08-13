Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards Defend ‘Outing’ Denise Richards on RHOBH

Give “Lisa from Macomb, Michigan” some sort of Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism because her audience-submitted question on the August 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen was out for the truth. Cohen had Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards on as guests, and he lobbed this hardball from viewer Lisa: “You’re both mothers. Why would you think it’s okay to out Denise, if it’s even true about her affair with Brandi, if neither of you were there to witness it? Denise’s kids already have enough to deal with, having Charlie as their dad.” Lisa from Macomb, the Bob Woodward of Bravo, is referring to the very upsetting fight in Rome, when Teddi did “out” Denise Richards on-camera and in front of all the other Housewives, bringing up how she heard from Brandi Glanville that she and Denise had sex, with the subtext being that Denise cheated on her husband, Aaron Phypers.

Teddi answers, “You know, I don’t think I ever looked at it as ‘outing’ Denise. I was trying to talk to her about things she said about us in the group. And she kept saying, ‘I don’t even talk to Brandi. I don’t even talk to Brandi.’ And then all of the women, including Denise, were like, ‘Just say it! Say it! Say it! Say it!’ And that’s how it went down.” When Andy asks why Teddi didn’t bring this up with Denise privately, Teddi replies, “I don’t even talk to Denise at all.” Kyle comes to Teddi’s defense, really saying the quiet part out loud, when she justifies Teddi’s “outing” by insisting that that’s just how Bravo Housewives operate: “It was brought up on-camera. Once it’s on-camera, there’s nothing we can do about it. It is out there.” She adds, “There are a lot of upsides of reality television. Unfortunately, this is the downside. We did not bring Brandi back into this situation. Their friendship, whatever happened between them, is what brought Brandi back into this situation.” We look forward to more of Lisa from Macomb’s fire-starting on Real Housewives of Michigan.