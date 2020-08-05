A Wild Robyn Spotted on New SG Lewis Track

Robyn & SG Lewis. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Robyn might be one of the most sought-after collaborators in all of dance music. She makes music when she feels like it, with the people she likes — established or not. So take it as a ringing endorsement of up-and-coming producer SG Lewis that Robyn featured on Lewis’s new song “Impact,” and brought her friend, house musician Channel Tres, along. It is, quite simply, a banger, with Tres delivering the verses in his signature baritone and Robyn taking the chorus straight to the sky. The song, off Lewis’s upcoming debut album, is Robyn’s first since her long-anticipated 2018 album Honey. But with our pop queens releasing new dance hits right and left, did you really think she’d leave us dancing on our own?