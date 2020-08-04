Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Rockettes won’t be high-kicking anytime this year. The iconic New York City dancers won’t perform their annual Christmas Spectacular show this year, for the first time in their 87-year history. Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which manages the Rockettes’ venue, Radio City Music Hall, confirmed in a statement to the New York Times that they are canceling the show as a result of “uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company will also lay off around 350 people, or about a third of its total staff, the New York Post reported. But the Rockettes are keeping some holiday hope, already selling tickets for performances in November 2021. Can’t they let us get through November 2020 first?