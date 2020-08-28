Rosie O’Donnell Supports Ellen, Even Though She Refuses to Do the Show

Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Queen of Nice has laid down her verdict. Speaking to Busy Philipps on her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, Rosie O’Donnell voiced her support for Ellen DeGeneres amid the fallout from claims of a toxic workplace. “If you have a daily show, you can’t fake your essence,” O’Donnell said. “That’s why I have compassion for Ellen. I have compassion, even though I hear the stories, and I understand.” O’Donnell would know herself, with talk-show credits including six seasons of The Rosie O’Donnell Show, along with seasons of The View and The Rosie Show. “It’s hard for women, period,” she added of hosting. O’Donnell has been one of Ellen’s few backers who’s never appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she also explained why on the podcast: “You know how Ellen surprises everyone?” O’Donnell said. “I’ve never done that show because I’m terrified she’s going to scare me and give me a heart attack.”