2 Men Arrested in Killing of Jam Master Jay After 18 Years

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors will announce on Monday the indictment of two men suspected to be involved in the killing of D.J. Jam Master Jay. Hip-hop pioneer and member of Run-DMC, Jam Master Jay (real name Jason Mizell) was shot in the head at a recording studio in Queens on October 30, 2002. After nearly 18 years with few witnesses and no clear motives, two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., were indicted on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking, for the 37-year-old’s death, per anonymous law enforcement sources. Jordan, 36, was taken into custody on Sunday. Washington, 56, is currently serving time in a federal prison for robbery, per the New York Times. In 2007, he was named as an “accomplice” who “pointed his gun at those present in the studio, ordered them to get on the ground and provided cover for his associate to shoot and kill Jason Mizell,” according to court papers. (Washington is also a suspect in the 1995 murder of Randy Walker, an associate of the late Tupac Shakur. He previously denied involvement in both killings.) No new suspects or charges have been brought about — it was even declared a cold case in 2017 — until now.