Everybody say love! Photo: VH1

The RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise is like a cruise ship buffet: excessive, warmed over, might give you norovirus, but that doesn’t mean you’re not going to go back for seconds. And thirds. And All-Stars sixes. VH1 announced today that it has greenlit a thirteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 and Untucked. Like the specter from It Follows, we don’t know when these seasons will gain on us, but we know they’re coming. “Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history,” RuPaul said in a statement. “RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.” This news comes after a great year for the franchise: 10 Emmy nominations, a delightful Canadian spin-off, and the widely-celebrated crownings of Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and All Stars 5 winner Shea Coulee. Hopefully by the time these new installments premiere, the country will have its shit together so that we can all enjoy the best thing about Drag Race: watching it in a bar. Now let the music play!