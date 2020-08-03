Ryan Breaux, Frank Ocean’s Brother, Dead at 18 in Car Accident

Photo: @blondedocean/twitter

Ryan Breaux, the 18-year-old brother of Frank Ocean, died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle car accident in Thousand Oaks, California. According to Us Weekly, he and his friend Ezekiel “Zeek” Bishop, age 20, died when the car they were driving left the road and collided with a tree in the road’s center median. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. “Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department.” The car was also “severely damaged” and “cut in half on impact.”

Many fans know Breaux as a source of social-media intel about his musician brother, whose birth name is Christopher Breaux, and his highly anticipated album releases. After Ocean dropped his 2016 album, Blond, Breaux joked on Twitter, “Im glad its out tho bc when im @ the studio he gets focused and forgets to feed me and bring me home.” An interview with a young Ryan Breaux can be heard on the Blond closing track “Futura Free.”