Sarah Cooper Is Heading From TikTok to Netflix With Her Own Comedy Special

Sarah Cooper Photo: YouTube

Sarah Cooper, who has risen to megaviral fame this year for her popular TikTok videos lip-syncing to some of Donald Trump’s dumbest recorded moments, is headed to Netflix with her very own comedy special. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper is set to star in a variety special for Netflix titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, which has an extremely impressive team working behind the scenes. Natasha Lyonne is attached to direct the special as well as executive produce alongside SNL alums Maya Rudolph (a.k.a. SNL’s Kamala Harris) and Paula Pell. Dan Powell (Astronomy Club, I Think You Should Leave) will also serve as an executive producer.

According to THR, Cooper’s special will be a mix of “vignettes focusing on issues related to politics, race, gender, class and other topics,” as well as interviews and sketches featuring special guests (presumably, that will include Lyonne, Rudolph, and Pell). There’s no set premiere date yet, but it’s expected to debut on Netflix sometime this fall. Will it drop before the man whose tirades she has mastered via lip sync wins or loses the presidential election? Unknown, but it sure seems likely!