Sarah Cooper Has a TV Show in the Works Now Too

Photo: YouTube

2020 has been a hellish year for most of us, but for TikTok and Twitter’s favorite Trump lip-syncer Sarah Cooper, things have been looking pretty good. According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has put into development a single-camera comedy series based on Cooper’s second book, which was published in 2018, How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings. The show will center on “three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company who help each other navigate modern gender politics in their careers and in their personal lives.” Cooper will write alongside Cindy Chupack (Modern Family, I’m Dying Up Here). CBS landed the project after what THR calls “a highly competitive process, with multiple networks bidding.”

“Sarah is a perfect example of ‘preparation meets opportunity.’ Her Trump lip-syncs fed a laugh-starved nation, but even before she was a household name, she wrote books that showcased her keen eye for the absurd,” Chupack said on the project, according to THR. “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with her to adapt How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings into a fresh, funny, subversive comedy about modern sexual politics.”

In addition to the CBS series, Cooper is set to star in her own Netflix comedy special, which was announced on August 12. Titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, the special will feature “vignettes focusing on issues related to politics, race, gender, class and other topics.” Everything’s Fine also has a solid team attached to it: Natasha Lyonne will direct and executive produce alongside SNL alums Maya Rudolph and Paula Pell, in addition to Dan Powell, who previously executive produced the (very funny) Netflix sketch-comedy shows I Think You Should Leave and Astronomy Club.