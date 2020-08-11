Selena Gomez and Blackpink to Release New Single

Photo: Getty Images for PUMA

Following their record-breaking single “How You Like That,” Blackpink are yet again set to take over the internet with a new collaboration with Selena Gomez. “So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th,” Gomez wrote on Twitter and Instagram, finally confirming the collaboration after much speculation from fans. The official Blackpink Instagram also shared the announcement. The news follows Blackpink’s song with Lady Gaga, “Sour Candy,” released back in May, as well as their debut album announcement last month. The unnamed collaboration will drop on August 28, though it’s unclear if the song will drop by itself or alongside a new music video. But if Blackpink and Gomez’s past singles are any indication, their collaboration is likely to break records in whatever way it’s released.

So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can presave it here: https://t.co/szU2RBH9NT 🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/DXVKjowhkQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 12, 2020