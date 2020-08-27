Selena Gomez to Serve Up Season Two of Cooking Show Selena + Chef

Photo: HBO Max

This’ll make you go “mm-mm-mm”: Selena Gomez’s HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef has been renewed for a second season. The series, which premiered August 13 and was filmed during quarantine, found Gomez learning to cook remotely from professional chefs including Antonia Lofaso, Nancy Silverton, and Angelo Sosa. (Season one’s final batch of four episodes came out August 27.) Why Gomez made a cooking show is beyond us, aside from the fact that we’re all trying new things in the kitchen right now — just, you know, without award-winning chefs to guide us. “Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn,” Gomez said in a release. “I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season.” So who knows, maybe we’ll be watching Gomez making fancy French sauces by the end of season two. Anyway, condolences to Alison Roman.