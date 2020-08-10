Selena Gomez and David Henrie Conjure Up a Reunion

It’s been eight years since Wizards of Waverly Place ended, but stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie haven’t lost their power for being absolutely delightful. The former co-stars will conjure up a mini-reunion later this month when they get together for the premiere of Henrie’s directorial debut This Is the Year. Henrie also stars in the movie — which is about a high-school student who road trips to a music festival to get a girl — and Gomez is an executive producer. On August 28, This Is the Year will have a live virtual premiere with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio moderating a conversation between Gomez and Henrie, along with the cast. Lovelytheband, featured in the movie, will also perform. “A feel-good movie is just what we need,” Gomez said in a video announcing the premiere. “This movie is all about change, a theme that couldn’t be more relevant in 2020.” So, in other words, it’s about how everything is not what it seems? Tickets for the premiere are on sale now, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.

