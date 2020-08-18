Seth Meyers Confirms He’s Returning to the Late Night Studio

Seth Meyers with the Sea Captain and other friends. Photo: YouTube

Yet another late-night host is making the jump from home to the studio. Prior to kicking off his “Closer Look” segment on last night’s episode of Late Night, Seth Meyers confirmed that it’s his final week of shows recorded remotely and that he’ll be returning to his studio at 30 Rock soon. “We sadly have just three shows remaining before returning to the studio, and yet so many plotlines we haven’t gotten to,” Meyers said. “For example, there’s the B plot with the giant lobster we promised you. We were gonna have an intervention for Steve, the fish who probably has a drug problem. And Ira, the Prospect Park duck, requested we do a full ‘Closer Look’ about waterfowl education.” Late Night is scheduled to go on hiatus after this week’s run of episodes and will return in the studio in three weeks on September 8.

During his chat with Jimmy Fallon last week, Meyers, who has been recently recording Late Night episodes from his in-laws’ house, teased a return to his 30 Rock studio “soon.” “I want to thank you and your whole crew and everybody — you have set the tone and basically taken all the risks on behalf of us, so thank you so much,” Meyers told Fallon during their August 12 chat. “NBC is doing an amazing job with this thing, taking it very seriously,” Fallon, who returned to his studio on July 13, told Meyers. “But there’s no camera operators right now — they’re robots. There’s one stage manager who has a mask and a shield. It’s definitely different.” CBS late-night hosts James Corden and Stephen Colbert also returned to their studios on August 11, and Conan O’Brien moved his show from home to the Largo in Los Angeles on July 6.