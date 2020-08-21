Dear Seth Meyers, We Are Begging You to Not Cut Your Hair

Haircut? We vote NO. Photo: YouTube

Look at that screenshot of Seth Meyers. Look at that hair! As the only major network late-night host to not return to the studio yet (not counting Jimmy Kimmel, who is still on hiatus and having guest hosts fill in for him), Meyers has had more time than anyone to settle in with quarantine life, and that includes the slow but steady transition into a hairstyle that is dangerously close to the point where Seth could pull it back into a tiny ponytail. Sadly, last night’s episode of Late Night was Meyers’s final episode recording out of the studio — he announced earlier this week that when the show returns on September 8, he’ll follow Jimmy Fallon’s lead and go back to 30 Rock. And if the top of Meyers’s chat with Kenan Thompson during last night’s show is any indication, Meyers has no plans to bring his long locks with him.

After Thompson complimented him on his hair, Meyers broke the news. “This is the last day before the haircut, but you enjoy it,” he told Thompson. “You know, I need this sort of positive feedback to keep my flowing locks flowing, so thank you.” When Thompson asked Meyers if he’d ever consider growing his hair out again, Meyers said, “I don’t know, because we’re never more than like two weeks off when we’re actually in the regular studio. So this might be the last hoorah, but it’s been a good, fun hoorah.” While we would love to watch the rest of the clip, in which Thompson talks about his experience working with Eddie Murphy on SNL in 2019, we’re too distracted by Meyers’s implication that if he gets enough positive feedback, he might — just might — not get cut his hair cut today after all. So Seth, consider this some positive feedback from Vulture: Your hair looks gorgeous, and we request — no, demand — that you cancel today’s appointment. (Should we also put in a request to Rihanna, who Seth will certainly listen to?) Thanks in advance for your cooperation.