Simon Cowell Breaks His Back From Electric Bike Crash

Let’s hope he was wearing a helmet, too. Simon Cowell has broken his back while testing out a new electric bicycle, with the America’s Got Talent host undergoing emergency surgery on Saturday evening as a result. Cowell’s rep confirmed to People that he fell off and crashed the bike at his home in Malibu while spending the day with family, and he was “taken to the hospital” for surgery. He’s apparently “doing fine” for a guy who just broke his back. It’s unclear if Cowell’s injuries will prevent him from filming new remote episodes of America’s Got Talent, which was set to resume later this week amid lingering drama from ex-judge Gabrielle Union. Last November, it was reported that Union was dismissed from the show after criticizing its “toxic” and “racist” workplace culture, which included instances of discrimination and hostile workplace behavior. Union would go on to say that Cowell’s on-set smoking habit gave her bronchitis, which made her sick “for two months straight.” In June, Union filed a harassment complaint against the show’s producers, specifically naming Cowell’s Syco production company. The complaint is still pending.