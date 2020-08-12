Singer and Actor Trini Lopez Dead at 83

Photo: WireImage for BWR Public Relatio

Trini Lopez, the singer whose hits included “If I Had a Hammer” and “Lemon Tree,” has died at 83 of complications due to COVID-19, his longtime friend and business partner Joe Chavira confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter. Born in Dallas to Mexican immigrant parents, Lopez rose to fame in the 1960s under Frank Sinatra’s mentorship, developing a distinct musical style that combined Mexican folk with rockabilly and blues. After receiving a Grammy nomination in 1963, he went on to star in a variety show special for NBC and act in 1965’s Marriage on the Rocks and 1967’s The Dirty Dozen. An accomplished guitarist, Lopez also designed two guitar models for Gibson Guitar Corporation that later became favorites of Dave Grohl and Noel Gallagher. Lopez embraced his Mexican heritage throughout his career, telling the Dallas Morning News in 2017, “I insisted on keeping my name Lopez. I’m proud to be a Lopez. I’m proud to be a Mexicano.”